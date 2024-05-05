The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to unveil the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Monday, according to officials. Joseph Emmanuel, the board's Chief Executive and Secretary, confirmed that the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) for Class 10 and the Indian School Certificate (ISC) for Class 12 will be announced at 11 am on May 6.

Students can access their results through multiple platforms, including the board's official website, the CAREERS portal, and DigiLocker, providing easy accessibility to all candidates.

In a notable change, the CISCE has decided to discontinue compartment exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 starting from this academic session. Joseph Emmanuel further elaborated that candidates seeking to enhance their marks or grades in the same academic year can opt for improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects. These improvement exams are scheduled to be held in July.

The decision to discontinue compartment exams marks a significant shift in the evaluation process and is aimed at streamlining the examination system for Class 10 and 12 students under the CISCE board.

The move is expected to provide students with greater flexibility and opportunities to improve their academic performance without the need for additional compartment exams.