A total of 17 patients have lost their lives in the last 24 hours in civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane city, said a senior police official on August 13.

As per the official, the management of the facility has cited the critical nature of the patients as well as age as causes.

In this regard, Maharashtra Health Minister Sawant asked the dean of the hospital to submit a report in two days.

''We have received information of 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. We have been told the usual figure per day is six to seven'', PTI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police Ganesh Gawde as saying.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that they have been informed by the hospital management that some of the patients arrived there in a critical stage and succumbed during the treatment.

''Some of them were elderly. We have increased police presence at the hospital to avoid any untoward incident due to this high number of deaths,'' Gawde added.

The Health Minister further said that action will be taken as per the report of the dean and this hospital comes under the state medical education and research departments.

''Its minister Hasan Mushrif has reached the hospital and he is looking into the matter,'' Sawant added.

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