The Indian National Congress on December 16 announced an online crowdfunding initiative under the campaign 'Donate for this'. The campaign will be officially launched on December 18 by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

The party announced two online portals for this campaign. The initiative has been announced to empower the party workers as inspired by Mahatma Gandhi.

The initiative will include door to door visit, targeting at least 10 houses from each booth. A total of Rs 138 will be collected from each house, Rs 1380 from all state-level office bearers, district presidents, AECC and also check for able people to donate at least Rs 13800.

Additionally, on the foundation day of Indian National Congress, a mammoth rally will be taken out in Nagpur on December 28 which will be attended by all senior leaders of the party.

Minimum 10 lakh Congress workers and leaders across the country are expected to participate in the rally.

A certificate will be provided to all after donating the amount under the initiative 'Donate for this' with a confirmation text on their registered mobile number.

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