Congress leader CR Kesavan, who is also the great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor General, C Rajagopalachari, quit the party on February 22.



CR Kesavan wrote to party president Mallikarjun Kharge that he has not seen any "vestige of the value" that motivated him to work for the party for more than two decades. He wrote in the letter, "This is why I had recently declined an organizational responsibility at the national level and also refrained from participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra," adding, "I can no longer in good conscience say that I concur with what the Party currently symbolizes, stands for..."



Kesavan had joined Congress in 2000 after working in the United States for several years. He stated that he was joining the Congress "with the belief that the party represents the concern and the interests of Indian people under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi." In 2003, he was given a seat on the Indian Youth Congress's National Council.



He was given the position of state minister of vice president of the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur in 2005.



In 2014, the RGNIYD became an important national institution. He was involved in the country's youth policy and the creation of a singular Youth Index.



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