In a significant political development, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and BJP's JP Nadda have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Their unanimous selection marks a noteworthy moment in Indian politics.

Earlier, Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers in Jaipur.

The prominent political figure was accompanied by her son Rahul Gandhi, daughter Priyanka Gandhi, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, and leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully during the nomination process at the Vidhan Sabha.

Gehlot, expressing his views, highlighted the significance of Sonia Gandhi choosing Rajasthan as her Rajya Sabha constituency. He stated that her decision sends a positive message not only to the party cadre but also to the people. Gehlot emphasized that while Sonia Gandhi had the option to represent any state in the Rajya Sabha, her preference for Rajasthan would resonate globally.

On the otherhand, BJP leader and national president JP Nadda and three other candidates who are the party’s nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat filed their nomination papers in Gandhinagar.

The other three were diamond tycoon Govind Dholakia from Surat and two OBC leaders Mayank Nayak from Patan and Dr Jashwantsinh Parmar from Godhara.

The party has not renominated two union ministers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Health and Fertilisers Minister, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala, whose Rajya Sabha tenures are coming to an end.