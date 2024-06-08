The Congress party has taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's electoral performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary (Communications), questioned the claims of Modi receiving a 'mandate' for a third consecutive term, labeling his performance as "pathetic."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 8, Ramesh criticised the "drumbeaters" who are attempting to justify Modi's results as a mandate. "How leading a party to 240 seats and becoming an 'ek-tihaaii Pradhan Mantri' (one-third Prime Minister) is a mandate is not explained," he said.

Ramesh drew comparisons with former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who secured two-thirds majorities in Parliament three times but remained a "complete democrat," nurturing the institution with his constant presence.

"Nehru got 364 seats in 1952, 371 seats in 1957, and 361 seats in 1962 – a two-thirds majority each time. Yet he remained a complete democrat, nurturing Parliament so very carefully with his constant presence," Ramesh stated.

The Congress leader also pointed out that Modi is not the only Prime Minister since Nehru to be sworn in thrice, citing examples of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi, who were sworn in multiple times.

"Neither is Modi the only man since Nehru to be sworn in thrice – in a row or not. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was sworn in thrice in 1996, 1998, and 1999. And Indira Gandhi was sworn in four times in 1966, 1967, 1971, and 1980," Ramesh said.

He accused the "drumbeaters" of seeking justifications for Modi's "pathetic electoral performance" in the 2024 polls.

Prime Minister Modi met President Droupadi Murmu on June 7 and staked claim to form the government as the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was elected as the NDA Parliamentary Party leader earlier in the day.

Modi is likely to take the oath for his third successive term as Prime Minister on June 9.