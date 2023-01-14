Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh passed away in Punjab's Phillaur during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday morning, January 14. During the yatra, he was walking with Rahul Gandhi when he suddenly became unwell and his heart rate increased.



The Congress leader was taken to the Virk hospital in Phagwara, where he was pronounced dead. After hearing the news, Rahul Gandhi left Bharat Jodo Yatra and rushed to the hospital. The day-long yatra has been put on hold.

In the meantime, the Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari and will end on January 30 in

Srinagar, which is in Jammu and Kashmir.



On Twitter, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his sympathy for the passing of the Congress MP.

"May God rest his soul in peace," he wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chowdhury."



“Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today,” Captain Amarinder Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab, added in his condolences. My deepest sympathies go out to his entire family during this difficult time. The departed soul be at peace for all time, may Waheguru Ji grant it."



Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla too offered condolences on Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's demise

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