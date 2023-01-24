The Congress will hold press conferences across the nation on January 25 in advance of the "Hath se hath jodo yatra," which aims to communicate Rahul Gandhi's letter and the BJP government's shortcomings to the general public.



According to reports, a total of 22 press conferences would be held to inform the public of the BJP's unfulfilled promises.



The Congress has announced that starting on January 26, it will deliver a letter written by the former party president to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government as part of its public outreach program.



The two-month program will target ten million booths, six million villages, and 2.5 million Gram Panchayats. This is a significant outreach effort by the Congress to spread its political message to the general public.

Veteran leader Jairam Ramesh elaborated on the "hath se hath jodo" program, stating that it aims to spread the political message and party symbol of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.



He acknowledged, however, that this is a challenging task because the organization is weak in some states, but he exuded confidence in its accomplishment.



“There is a palpable economic crisis brewing – joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth,” the Gandhi scion wrote in his letter.