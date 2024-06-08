The Congress Working Committee (CWC) has passed a resolution requesting Rahul Gandhi to assume the role of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, as announced by senior party leader KC Venugopal on Saturday. The unanimous decision by the CWC highlights Rahul Gandhi as the ideal candidate to lead the party's campaign within Parliament.

"Rahul ji is the best person to lead this campaign inside the Parliament," Venugopal stated during a press conference. When questioned about Gandhi's acceptance of the position, Venugopal, the Congress General Secretary in charge of the organisation, mentioned that a decision would be made soon.

Reflecting on the current atmosphere within the CWC, Venugopal noted a significant change from four months ago, indicating that the revival of the Congress party has begun with renewed vigor among its leaders and workers.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari also supported the resolution, emphasizing Gandhi's fearlessness and courage. "Definitely he should become the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. This was the request of our working committee," Tiwari said.

The resolution praised Rahul Gandhi's contributions, particularly through his leadership of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. These initiatives were described as historic turning points in the nation's politics, instilling hope and confidence in the party's workers and voters.

The resolution further acknowledged Gandhi's focused and pointed election campaign, crediting him with making the protection of the Constitution a central issue in the 2024 elections. The PaanchNyay-Pachees Guarantee programme, a significant aspect of the campaign, was highlighted as an outcome of Gandhi's direct engagement with diverse communities during his yatras.

Despite the party's recent recovery and revival, the CWC recognized the ongoing challenges and the need to strive for the Congress party's pre-eminent position in India's political landscape. "We have recovered and revived, no doubt, but we still have a long way to go to occupy the pre-eminent position the party once held in the nation’s political life. The people of India have spoken—the Congress has been given another chance. It is now up to us to build on it. We must and we will," the resolution stated.

The extended CWC meeting saw attendance from key figures, including Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, DK Shivakumar, and Revanth Reddy, among others.