The first day of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) was conducted successfully across India, marking a significant achievement for the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The test was held for Chemistry, Biology, English, and General Tests in 2157 centres nationwide, excluding 258 centres in Delhi.

Despite logistical issues leading to the postponement of exams in Delhi, the NTA managed to handle a substantial number of candidates effectively. In total, 2,591,014 test instances were recorded, equivalent to 44.71% of the total scheduled slots for students registered for the pen-and-paper mode of the exam.

The attendance for today's examinations exceeded 75%, although the precise percentage is still under analysis. A detailed breakdown of candidates who wrote today's papers is as follows:

Chemistry: 643,752 candidates across 1,640 centres

Biology: 363,067 candidates across 1,368 centres

English: 862,209 candidates across 2,077 centres

General Studies: 721,986 candidates across 1,892 centres

"This is a landmark achievement by NTA in conducting CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day, and NTA deserves kudos for their meticulous planning and for making sure that the test today went off well at such a large scale in pen and paper mode," said M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Due to the logistical challenges, the exams scheduled for May 15 in the 258 Delhi centres have been postponed to May 29. Fresh admit cards will be issued to the affected students.