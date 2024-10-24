Cyclone Dana, now classified as a severe cyclonic storm, is set to make landfall between the Odisha-West Bengal coast between late October 24 and early October 25. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of wind speeds reaching up to 110 km/h during landfall.

Evacuations are already in progress in vulnerable areas of Odisha’s Dhamra and Bhadrak, with local authorities moving residents to cyclone shelters. The IMD has forecasted heavy rainfall and rising wind speeds across the region, including the capital city, where storm intensity will peak overnight.

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, held a meeting to review preparedness in districts likely to be impacted, such as Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Puri. Both Odisha and West Bengal have NDRF teams on standby, and military forces are ready for rescue operations.

In Bhadrak, all fishing activities have been halted, and over 900 boats have been docked as a precaution.