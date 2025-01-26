Darjeeling MP and National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Raju Bista, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, congratulated Padma Award winners for their outstanding contributions to various fields.

Bista expressed pride in the achievements of individuals from the Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars, and neighboring regions.

"I join the people of Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars in congratulating all the iconic Padma Award winners for their immense contributions towards strengthening the social, cultural, political, environmental, spiritual, scientific and economic fabric of our nation," he said.

He particularly lauded the achievements of three prominent awardees:

Nagendra Nath Roy, a distinguished author and teacher from Matigara, Darjeeling, for his lifelong dedication to the conservation and promotion of the Rajbanshi language through writing and translation.

Naren Gurung from Sikkim, who has been instrumental in reviving Bhutia and Lepcha folk traditions and mentoring young artists in preserving Sikkim’s cultural heritage.

Professor Gita Upadhyay from Sonitpur, Assam, an eminent Gorkha author and sociopolitical commentator, who has written over 20 books and contributed significantly to India's cultural and Gorkha heritage. She is the great-granddaughter of freedom fighter Chabilal Upadhyay.

Bista commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the Padma Awards into the "People’s Padma," recognizing individuals from diverse walks of life. He thanked the government for acknowledging the contributions of grassroots changemakers.

"These awards are a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of people from every corner of the nation. I congratulate all the winners and applaud their immense achievements," Bista added.