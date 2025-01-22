Member of Parliament Raju Bista expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Padma Shri Kajee Singh, a legendary figure in Nepali/Gorkha folk music.

In a message, he joined the people of Darjeeling, Terai, Dooars and the Gorkha community across India in mourning the loss of a cultural icon.

Padma Shri Kajee Singh dedicated his life to preserving and promoting the "Shreemadal," a key instrument in Nepali folk music. His pioneering research on the notation system of the Shreemadal and the traditional 'Madale Geet' has significantly contributed to formalizing training in this art form. Singh’s work bridged Nepali folk music with the Bhatkhande Tala System of Indian classical music.



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Raju Bista described Singh as a master creator whose deeply researched publications and teachings have enriched the understanding of Nepali folk music and dance. "His passing leaves a void in the folk music world," Bista said.

The MP also recalled personal interactions with Singh, highlighting his dedication and vision. Bista urged future researchers to honour Singh’s work by building on his scientific approach to the Shreemadal.

Extending condolences to Singh’s family, Bista said, "May God grant us strength to bear this irreplaceable loss."