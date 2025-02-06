Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual interaction programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), is set to return this year with a fresh format, bringing in an array of prominent personalities to engage with students gearing up for their Board examinations.

This year's edition will feature notable figures such as actress Deepika Padukone, boxer Mary Kom, Olympian Avani Lekhara, nutritionist Rujuta Divekar, food expert Sonali Sabharwal (FoodPharmer), actor Vikrant Massey, actress Bhumi Pednekar, YouTuber Technical Guruji, and business leader Radhika Gupta, among others.

The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, following a town hall format designed to create a dynamic, interactive environment for students. Organized by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the program aims to reduce exam-related stress and promote holistic education.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has seen remarkable growth since its inception in 2018, evolving into a nationwide movement. The 8th edition of the programme, held in 2025, registered an unprecedented 3.56 crore participants, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s 2.26 crore registrations. This surge reflects the growing popularity of the initiative, which has become a “Jan Andolan” (people’s movement) and resonates deeply with students, teachers, and parents across the country.



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The event, which encourages students to view exams as a festival or "Utsav" instead of a source of stress, has gained tremendous support. Its interactive format, allowing open dialogue between students and PM Modi, has proven successful in addressing the mental well-being of students.

To further strengthen the program's reach, activities were conducted at the school level from January 12 to January 25, 2025, engaging 1.42 crore students, 12.81 lakh teachers, and 2.94 lakh schools across the country. These activities included indigenous games, marathons, creative competitions, yoga sessions, and student-led performances, all designed to reduce stress and encourage a positive approach to exams.

Since its inception, Pariksha Pe Charcha has become a platform for students to interact directly with the Prime Minister, receiving valuable tips on remaining stress-free and boosting exam performance. This year’s expanded edition promises to be even more impactful, with a diverse group of experts sharing their experiences and insights to guide students toward a successful exam season.