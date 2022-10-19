The Defence Secretary on October 18 conducted a number of bilateral meetings with delegations from African nations as a part of DefExpo 2022.

The second India-Africa Defence Dialogue was organized in Gandhinagar on October 18.

A bilateral meeting was conducted with Lt Gen Isman Mohamed Hassan Karar, Secretary General MoD, Sudan. Lt Gen Rashad Abdelhamid Ismail Abdalla, Sudan Army Chief was also present.

During the meeting, the ongoing defence cooperation issues and potential areas for future cooperation were discussed.

A Zambia delegation led by Norman Chipakupaku, Permanent Secretary, MoD Zambia met Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Further, issues relating to training and capacity building were discussed, in addition to the review of ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

Dr Ajay Kumar met the Niger delegation led by Brigadier General Diddilli Amadou, Secretary General of the Defence Minister, Niger. Potential areas for defence cooperation between the two nations were deliberated.

A Mali delegation led by Maj Gen Sidiki Samake, Secretary General of the Department met the Defence Secretary.

They discussed potential defence cooperation including defence industrial cooperation issues.