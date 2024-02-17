Eight individuals sustained injuries on February 17 when a temporary structure collapsed near the entrance of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, according to police reports.

The mishap occurred during ongoing work in the vicinity of Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Police responded to the scene, with fire department personnel deployed for immediate assistance.

"Work was going on in the lawn near Gate No. 2 of Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, part of it has collapsed, police fire team is on the spot, currently there is no information about any injury, search operation is being conducted," stated the police.