The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor category' with AQI recorded at 337 on December 11.

Earlier, The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a Union government panel recommending steps to control air pollution in the national capital, announced a temporary ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR as part of its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The announcement came after the air quality in Delhi and the national capital region breached the 'severe' category.

However, on December 6, the CAQM lifted the ban on construction activities which was followed by the transport department revoking the ban on transport activities.

National capital has been facing ‘very poor’ air quality after Diwali 2022, due to which the government had to take some strict measures to curb pollution in the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the air quality index is not likely to slip into the 'severe' category in the next few days.