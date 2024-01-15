As the winter season intensifies, Delhi has been enveloped in a thick blanket of fog, leading to disruptions and safety concerns.

The dense fog has significantly affected visibility, prompting the Delhi airport to issue an advisory for travellers.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information before setting out for their journey.

This precautionary measure is in response to potential impacts on flight operations due to the low visibility conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'cold alert' for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, indicating that the cold wave is expected to persist.



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In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped to 4 degrees Celsius in the RK Puram area, illustrating the severity of the cold.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) also plunged into the 'severe' category, exacerbating the situation with smog—a combination of smoke and fog—further reducing visibility and air quality.

Travellers have experienced inconveniences as IndiGo flight operations were impacted on January 14, 2024, due to the adverse weather conditions.

The airline has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers and has made efforts to keep them informed about delays and cancellations.

In light of the prevailing conditions, the Delhi transport department has banned construction activities and the operation of certain vehicles to mitigate pollution levels. Night shelters have been set up to provide warmth and refuge for the homeless, offering blankets, beds, hot water, and food.

The Delhi Education Department has also taken measures to adapt to the foggy conditions by changing school timings. Schools have been directed not to start classes before 9 a.m. or run them beyond 5 p.m. until further notice.

This decision follows the temporary closure of schools from nursery to class 5 earlier in the month due to severe fog.

Travelers and residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions during this period of reduced visibility and severe cold. The advisory from Delhi airport serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and plan ahead when traveling under such challenging weather conditions.