Flight operations at Delhi airport will be suspended from 10:20 am to 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26 due to preparations for Republic Day.

This is a developing story and further updates will be provided.

It needs mention here that Airspace restrictions will be in effect in the national capital for 11 days, starting from January 19, in connection with the Republic Day preparations and celebrations, as per an official. These restrictions, active until January 29, will not affect scheduled flights.

However, landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be allowed from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, the official stated on Tuesday.