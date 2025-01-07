The Election Commission of India has announced that the Delhi Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, with counting scheduled for February 8.

The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar alongside senior poll officials.

The 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly's term ends on February 23, necessitating elections to form a new government. The national capital has consistently conducted its assembly polls in a single phase.

The elections will see the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, aiming for a third consecutive term. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making an aggressive push to unseat AAP, while the Congress, contesting independently, is targeting both parties after its alliance with AAP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.



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Chief Election Commissioner Kumar highlighted India’s approaching milestone of one billion voters, with electoral rolls recently updated to reflect over 99 crore registered voters.

"We are going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting," Kumar stated.

He also noted the global significance of 2024, a year when two-thirds of the world’s population in democracies participated in elections.

The upcoming polls are expected to be a closely watched event, shaping the political future of the national capital.