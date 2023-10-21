A Delhi-bound Akasa aircraft carrying 185 passengers made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport on October 21 after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.

The Pune to Delhi Akasa flight made an emergency landing at 12.42 am today after the passenger said, "I have a bomb in my bag".

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) was then called and his bag was checked on the flight but nothing was found.

The passenger was arrested soon after the flight landed in Mumbai.

According to an official statement from Akasa Air, “Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 12.07 am on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.”

“As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 12.42 am,” the statement by Akasa Air said.

According to a police official, “The CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control about the incident at around 2.30 am after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched. The BDDS team as well as police officers were also present there. But during the investigation the police did not find any suspicious object there.”

The officer further said that a relative of the passenger was also traveling with him on that flight. He told the police that he had taken medicine for chest pain and was blabbering any thing. After a thorough investigation, the flight left for Delhi from Mumbai airport around 6 am.

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