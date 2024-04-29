The Delhi High Court rejected a plea seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from contesting elections for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), on April 29. The court stated that the plea, filed by a lawyer Anand S Jondhale was "thoroughly misconceived".

The plea sought the Prime Minister's disqualification from contesting elections for a period of six years for violating the model code of conduct during an election rally in Uttar Pradesh.

A single judge bench of Justice Sachin Datta said that the petitioner "pre-supposes" that there had been a violation of model code of conduct, adding that the high court cannot issue directions to the Election Commission to take a particular view on any complaint.

Furthermore, the court said that the petitioner had already approached the poll body, and it can take an independent view on the complaint. It also said that Advocate Siddhant Kumar, who was appearing for the Election Commision, had stated that the complaint would be "duly processed" and orders would be passed.

In his plea, Anand had said that PM Modi made references to Hindu and Sikh deities during a rally in Pilbhi, in Uttar Pradesh on April 9. The Prime Minister had said in his speech that the INDIA bloc parties "have always hated the construction of the Ram Temple" in Ayodhya.

In support of BJP's candidate from Pilbhit, Jitin Prasada, Modi had said, “They rejected the Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' invitation and insulted Ram Lalla. Those from their party who attended the ceremony were suspended from the party for six years.” He had further said that the INDIA bloc had "decided to finish ‘Shakti’".