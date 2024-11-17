Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot has tendered his resignation from the party’s primary membership.

Addressing his resignation letter to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena, Gahlot cited unfulfilled promises and recent controversies as reasons for stepping down.

Gahlot, who holds portfolios including Transport, Administrative Reforms, IT, Home, and Women & Child Development, has also submitted his resignation to the Council of Ministers, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the party’s inability to deliver on key promises made to the people of Delhi, the minister highlighted the failure to clean the Yamuna River despite it being a major election pledge. “We promised the people a cleaner Yamuna, but we have failed to deliver on that commitment,” he wrote.

In the letter, he also addressed the controversy surrounding Arvind Kejriwal’s new official bungalow, stating, “There are several embarrassing and bizarre issues like Sheeshmahal, which have now led people to question whether we still believe in being the party of the common man.”

He further stated that the continuous tussle between the Delhi government and the central government has hindered the city’s progress. “It is now clear that if the Delhi government spends most of its time fighting with the Centre, real progress for Delhi is not possible,” Gahlot added.

Kailash Gahlot concluded the letter by saying that he had no choice but to distance himself from the party. “I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP, and therefore, I am resigning from the primary membership of the party,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accepted the resignation of Kailash Gahlot.

According to AAP sources, Gahlot was under investigation by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and had previously faced raids by the ED and Income Tax Department, which might have led to his resgnation.