The Delhi Police on Sunday, December 29 deported eight Bangladeshi nationals who had been residing illegally in the Rangpuri area of the national capital.



The deported individuals include Jahangir, his wife, and their six children, all originally from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district, Bangladesh, police officials confirmed.



Jahangir admitted to having entered India through unofficial routes and later brought his family with him. The family had reportedly destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents to conceal their original identities while living in Delhi, according to the authorities.



The deportation follows an investigation by the police into their illegal stay and activities in the capital.





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