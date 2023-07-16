A special branch of Delhi Police on July 16 issued an order asking the intelligence division, traffic police, and PCR to keep a close watch on the activities of the Meitei and Kuki communities amid the raging violence in the state of Manipur.

The order comes in the wake of inputs that have been received by the police claiming that these communities in Delhi may clash and attack each other which may create a law and order situation.

''Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter it is suggested to keep a close watch on their activities with proper law and order arrangements and their social media accounts may be closely monitored,'' the order read.

As per the order, it is stated that the tribals and non-tribals of Manipur belonging to both the communities of Meitei and Kuki are residing in Delhi mostly in the following areas such as Munirka, Safdarjung Enclave, Kishangarh, Patel Chest, Vijay Nagar, Burari, Mahipalpur, Khirki Extension, Mukherjee Nagar, Sunlight Colony, Nehru Vihar, Gandhi Vihar, Shanti Niketan, JNU hostel, DU main campus, and Rajouri Garden.

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