A 30-year-old pregnant lady died from her injuries after being shot by a neighbour in the Samaypur Badli neighbourhood for complaining about loud music.

The deceased has been identified as Ranju.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police nabbed two suspects in the case.

According to a police officer, the woman was eight months pregnant and suffered a miscarriage after being shot. "A PCR call was received at about 00:15 AM on April 3 at Samaypur Badli Police Station stating that a woman was reportedly shot by her neighbour after she urged him to stop the DJ," the official added.

Also Read: Meghalaya man assaulted by techies for objecting to ‘loud music’ dies in Bengaluru

Harish was recognised as the culprit by the police.

"When the police arrived on the scene after getting the call, they discovered that the injured lady had already been taken to Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. The crime scene was examined by the investigation team. Doctors at the hospital stated that the woman had a gunshot wound in her neck "According to ANI, the Police officer.

The victim's sister-in-law, an eyewitness, stated in her police testimony, "Harish resides across the street in the same Samaypur Badli community. On April 2, there was a "kuwa pujan" of Harish's son, in which DJ played. When my sister-in-law Ranju and I heard loud noises, we went to the balcony and requested Harish to turn off the DJ. Following that, a bullet struck her, which was fired by Harish, who had taken Amit's rifle."

According to the police officer, a complaint was filed against the accused implicated under Section 307/34 of the Indian Criminal Code and Section 27 of the Arms Act based on the eyewitness account.

Afterwards, the police stated that they had added IPC Section 302 to the Complaint.

In a similar incident reported from Bengaluru, a man was allegedly assaulted by three software engineers for objecting to ‘loud music’ at Vignan Nagar in Bengaluru’s HAL area and died on April 4 night.

The deceased, Lloyd Nehemiah (54) hailing from Meghalaya's Garo Hills was the brother of a serving Army officer, Colonel David Nehemiah.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Meghalaya CM wrote, "Lloyd Nehemiah was considered family by the A’chik people & NE tribals residing in Bengaluru. He went out of his way to help stranded people of Meghalaya return home during peak Covid times & was a brother who stood by them through all their difficult situations."

"Our A’chik community has lost a dear brother & I stand with them to offer my deepest condolences to his wife Drecie, his daughters and his loved ones. May he rest in peace," the tweet added.