In response to the alarming deterioration of air quality in the national capital, Delhi-NCR, anti-pollution measures have been swiftly reintroduced under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-III). The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked an 8-point action plan, imposing stringent restrictions to combat the rising pollution levels.

The decision, made during an emergency meeting on Sunday morning, comes as the 24-hour overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi breached the 400 mark, entering the 'severe' category.

Under GRAP-III, the following measures have been enforced immediately:

1. Ban on Non-Essential Construction: All non-essential construction activities in Delhi-NCR are prohibited until further notice.

2. Restrictions on Vehicle Operations: The operation of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles is banned, contributing to efforts to curb vehicular pollution.

3. School Closures: The central commission has advised state governments to consider discontinuing physical classes for students up to Class 5, with a preference for online learning.

4. Enhanced Street Cleaning: Mechanized and vacuum-based sweeping of roads will be intensified to reduce dust pollution.

5. Water Sprinkling: Daily water sprinkling, combined with dust suppressants, will be implemented before peak traffic hours at pollution hotspots and major roads.

6. Public Transport Boost: Public transport services will be increased, with differential rates introduced to encourage off-peak travel.

7. Crusher and Mining Closures: Stone crushers, mining, and associated activities in NCR are ordered to shut down temporarily.

8. Strict Fuel Restrictions: Operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) faces strict limitations.

In a statement, the commission stated the need for urgent action to address the sudden degradation of air quality. The measures aim to mitigate pollution across the entire NCR region and are crucial to safeguard public health.