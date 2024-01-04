At least 26 trains headed to Delhi and other parts of North India are delayed due to limited visibility caused by dense fog.

Dense fog has covered regions of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, disrupting travel amid the ongoing cold wave conditions in North India. Delhi continued to experience moderate to heavy fog in isolated areas during the early morning, with visibility around 500 metres at 9 am and 200 metres at Safdarjung.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 7.3 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 17.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the usual. Among the delayed trains were the Ranchi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, leading to passenger frustration.

Further, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'very poor' category, recorded at 328 at 9 am on Wednesday, and 340 at 4 pm on Tuesday according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) national bulletin.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that visibility was reduced in many areas due to the fog, with Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich and Bihar's Purnea recording the lowest visibility of 25. In Rajasthan, Ajmer also recorded a visibility of 25, while Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Jaipur each recorded a visibility of 50.

IMD noted moderate to heavy fog in Punjab, Haryana, north Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh adjoining East Rajasthan, Central parts of Uttar Pradesh, and south Assam & Tripura.

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