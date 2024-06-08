IMA Junior Doctors Network demand a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024.

The doctors' body also requested a re-examination "to ensure a fair and transparent evaluation process for all the students".

IMA Junior Doctors Network in a letter to the NTA highlighted the alleged irregularities and discrepancies observed in the recently conducted NEET examination.

The letter stated that some students have scored 718 and 719 marks, which is statistically questionable.

"There has been no defined logic for the grace marks given to these students. No list has been shared as per given grace marks to students," reads the letter.

Further, the doctors' body also alleged that the NEET 2024 paper was leaked in many locations but why no action has been taken yet.



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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday clarified that the increase in cut-off and number of toppers in the NEET-UG reflect the competitive nature of the exam and maintained that the test's integrity has not been compromised.



The clarification came amid allegations of irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) -- conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad -- and inflation of marks.



"The increase in cutoff reflects the competitive nature of the examination and the higher performance standards achieved by the candidates this year," a senior NTA official said.



"The number of candidates who appeared in 2023 was 20,38,596 while the number of candidates who appeared in 2024 increased to 23,33,297. The increase in candidates naturally led to an increase in high scorers due to a larger pool of candidates," the official added.