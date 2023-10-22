A 6.1 magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Sunday morning, as per the National Seismological Centre of Nepal. The epicentre was identified at Dhading, approximately 55 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake originated 13 kilometres deep. No deaths or damages have been reported as a result of the tremor. The shock was also experienced in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

The tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region.

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