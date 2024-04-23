The Election Commission of India (ECI) has not taken action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial speech in Rajasthan, despite a complaint filed by a Congress delegation.

In his speech, Modi suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute wealth to Muslims.

The Congress has expressed expectations of equal treatment for all violators and has filed 17 complaints against both the BJP and Modi's comments.

The ECI declined to comment on the Prime Minister's remarks. The Congress delegation, including Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Gurdeep Singh Sappal, met the ECI and expressed their objections to elements in the Prime Minister's speech.

Singhvi stated that the ECI has issued several circulars asking political leaders and candidates to maintain decorum and avoid using religion in campaigns.