The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a fresh complaint against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging non-compliance with summons related to the liquor policy case. The complaint, filed under Section 174 of the IPC and Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, awaits a hearing at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court scheduled for February 7.

The ED has issued a total of five summons to Kejriwal, urging his participation in the ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor policy scam. Despite these requests, the Chief Minister has opted to abstain, asserting that the summonses are "illegal" attempts to apprehend him.

Kejriwal notably missed ED summonses on November 2 and December 21, 2023, along with January 3, January 18, and February 2, 2024. The court is set to examine the matter next week.

The Enforcement Directorate contends that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, aimed at granting licenses to liquor traders, fostered cartelization and displayed favoritism towards certain dealers who purportedly engaged in bribery. Following the policy's annulment, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena advocated for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, leading to the ED registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).