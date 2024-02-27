The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its pursuit of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, issuing its eighth summons in connection with the ongoing investigation into an alleged money laundering case related to the excise policy. Kejriwal, who has previously ignored seven summonses, has been asked to appear before the agency on March 4.

This latest summons comes after Kejriwal, head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), skipped the seventh summons on February 26, reiterating his stance that he would only heed the ED's call if compelled by a court order. The agency has taken legal action against Kejriwal for repeatedly disregarding its summonses over the past few months.

Reacting to the seventh summons, the AAP accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to pressure the party into exiting the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) coalition, which is led by the Congress. The matter has been brought before the courts, with the next hearing scheduled for March 16.

Kejriwal has consistently denounced the summons as illegal and politically motivated, having ignored previous ones on November 2, December 22 last year, and on January 3, January 18, February 2, and February 19 this year. Despite a recent exemption granted by Delhi's Rouse Avenue court until March 16 due to Kejriwal's involvement in the Budget session of the Delhi Assembly, he maintains that the BJP seeks to dissolve the alliance ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, and Goa.

AAP representatives, including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and leader Atishi, have criticized the ED's persistence, urging the agency to respect the legal process and await the court's verdict.