The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, opposing the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise Policy Case. The probe agency contends that granting interim bail solely for political campaigning would undermine the principle of equality, as every citizen's work, business, or profession holds equal importance.

According to the affidavit filed by ED's Deputy Director Bhanu Priya, the right to campaign for elections is not considered fundamental, constitutional, or legal. The ED argues that no political leader has been granted interim bail for campaigning without being a contesting candidate.

Kejriwal's plea for interim bail is challenged by the ED, pointing out his previous attempt to avoid summons by citing ongoing elections in five states. Additionally, the ED is expected to file its first chargesheet against Kejriwal in the liquor policy case, marking the first instance of him being named as an accused.

Furthermore, the probe agency argues that if interim bail is granted for election campaigning, it would prevent the arrest and judicial custody of politicians, as elections occur frequently throughout the year. Granting special concessions to Kejriwal for campaigning would, according to the ED, violate the rule of law and equality.

The affidavit also emphasizes that politicians, including Kejriwal, cannot claim a status higher than ordinary citizens, and exemptions from laws for election campaigning would create a disparity in the legal system. The ED cites instances of politicians contesting elections while in judicial custody, without being granted interim bail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, with allegations of being the central figure behind the scam and directly involved in soliciting kickbacks from liquor barons.