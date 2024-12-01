Businessman Raj Kundra has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join an investigation on Monday related to a money laundering case involving allegations of pornography. Sources confirmed that Kundra has been asked to appear before ED officials at their Mumbai office at 11 am.

The case connects to allegations of financial misconduct and the laundering of funds generated from the production and distribution of adult content, a controversy that led to Kundra’s arrest in 2021. The ED suspects that illicit proceeds from the alleged operation may have been funnelled through multiple channels.

Kundra, who is married to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested two years ago for his involvement in the creation and distribution of adult content via digital platforms. He has denied the charges, insisting his business activities were legitimate.

The ED's investigation is focused on potential financial irregularities and proceeds of crime linked to the adult content operation. Kundra's questioning is expected to provide insights into the financial transactions connected to the case.

The agency's action follows a significant development on November 29, when ED conducted searches at 15 locations, including Kundra's residence, in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The search operations aimed to trace the money trail and uncover potential violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).