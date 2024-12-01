An elephant strayed into the Rangapani residential area in Siliguri, on Sunday, causing significant damage to crops, trees, and agricultural fields. The sudden intrusion left residents in fear, prompting many to stay indoors as the elephant wreaked havoc in the area.

Forest officials confirmed the animal had strayed from its herd and entered the residential zone. “We received information that an elephant had left its herd and came here,” said Forest Officer Ganesh Sharma. He added that several teams have been deployed to safely redirect the elephant back to the forest.

As the situation unfolded, local farmers scrambled to protect their crops, while authorities worked to minimize both the agricultural losses and the safety risks to the community.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of human-wildlife conflict in the region. On November 12, the Supreme Court took up a contempt petition against the West Bengal government over its use of sharp spikes and fire torches to manage elephant movements. The court had previously ordered the removal of such methods in 2018. However, reports indicated that the state continued using these practices, prompting further legal scrutiny.

Prerna Singh Bindra, counsel for the petitioner, accused the West Bengal government of failing to adhere to the court's directive and not exploring alternative ways to manage human-elephant conflicts effectively. The matter remains under review as authorities continue to address the immediate situation in Siliguri.