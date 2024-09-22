A potential railway disaster was narrowly avoided early Sunday when an empty gas cylinder was discovered on a railway track in Kanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. The loco pilot of a goods train spotted the 5-litre cylinder near Prempur railway station at 5:50 am and immediately applied the emergency brakes, preventing a possible accident.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel quickly reached the site and removed the cylinder. Officials have launched an investigation to determine how the cylinder ended up on the tracks. Initial inspections confirmed the cylinder was empty, but the incident raised serious concerns about railway safety.

This comes just days after a similar scare in Kanpur on September 15, when a damaged gas cylinder and other suspicious items were found near a track. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for heightened vigilance and strict action against those involved in such acts.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, with authorities focusing on possible sabotage attempts.