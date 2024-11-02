Security forces are engaged in a high-intensity search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district after an encounter with terrorists who managed to evade capture by retreating into dense forest areas. The incident, which occurred on the evening of November 1, was confirmed by officials on Saturday.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps provided updates on the situation via a post on X, revealing that vigilant troops had detected suspicious activity in the Panar area of Bandipora. When the soldiers challenged the suspected terrorists, they responded with a sudden volley of gunfire before retreating into the jungle. "On November 1, 2024, late evening, suspicious movement was spotted in the general area of Panar, Bandipora, by alert troops. On being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and escaped into the jungle. Search operation underway," the Chinar Corps stated.

Currently, security forces are actively combing the forested terrain around Bandipora-Panar, where intermittent gunfire was reported on the evening of November 1. A parallel cordon-and-search operation is also being carried out in Srinagar’s Khanya area, highlighting the security forces' extensive efforts to locate and neutralize armed threats across the region.

This recent escalation follows a significant October 29 encounter in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces successfully eliminated three terrorists after an ambush on an Army convoy.

As security operations continue, further details on the Bandipora incident are anticipated.