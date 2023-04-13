The Enforcement Directorate has filed a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) prosecution against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange offences.

According to them, the federal investigation agency has also requested documentation and the recording of comments from several firm leaders under FEMA laws.

According to them, the investigation is primarily focused on the company's alleged breaches of foreign direct investment (FDI).

The actions come after the Income-Tax agency surveyed the BBC headquarters in Delhi in February.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dismisses BBC documentary's allegations against PM Modi as false

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the I-T department's administrative body, had then stated that the income and profits shown by various BBC group entities were "not commensurate" with the scale of their operations in India, and that tax had not been paid on certain remittances by its foreign entities.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke out against the BBC documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question,' which features the Gujarat riots of 2002. Speaking at the Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that all allegations made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the documentary are false.

The Assam Vidhan Sabha expressed concerns about the propaganda documentary published by the BBC. CM Sarma also commented on the timing of the documentary's release, stating that it was published when the G20 delegations came to Assam, and more than five meetings were fixed to be held in the state.

Speaking about India's vaccination drive, the Chief Minister acknowledged that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 130 crore Indian people were vaccinated. He also stated that the G20 event being held in India is not just a proud moment for Modi, but for the entire country.