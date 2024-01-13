The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fourth summons to Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam. The summons requires Kejriwal to appear before the agency on January 18.

This comes after Kejriwal did not attend the questioning scheduled for January 3, stating that the ED's summons were illegal with the sole intent of arresting him. Kejriwal had also previously disregarded two other summons, dated November 2 and December 21, choosing instead to attend a 10-day Vipassana meditation camp.

In response to the latest summons, Kejriwal has labelled it as 'illegal' and 'politically motivated,' maintaining his innocence. The first summons to Kejriwal was issued in October of the previous year as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering associated with the liquor policy.

This policy was withdrawn by the Delhi government in July 2023 following corruption allegations. While Kejriwal was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in April in relation to this case, he has not been accused by the agency. In the same case, senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and another party leader, Sanjay Singh, have been arrested.

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