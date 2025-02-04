Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the birth of two cheetah cubs at Kuno National Park, marking another milestone in the state's ongoing conservation efforts. The news was shared by the Chief Minister on his official X handle, where he also posted a picture of the newborn cubs.



"Kuno echoed once again with the laughter of little cheetahs. Two new cubs have joined the ‘Jungle Book’ of Madhya Pradesh. I am delighted to share that the cheetah population in the state is steadily increasing. Today, female cheetah Veera has given birth to two cubs, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Madhya Pradesh on their arrival," Yadav wrote.



The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the dedicated team of doctors, field staff, and officials involved in the cheetah conservation project. "Congratulations to all the officers, doctors, and field personnel whose relentless efforts have made Madhya Pradesh known as the 'land of cheetahs.' The growing cheetah population is giving a fresh boost to tourism, thereby creating new employment opportunities. We remain committed to the conservation, promotion, and restoration of all wildlife along with cheetahs," he added.



Madhya Pradesh has been actively implementing initiatives to enhance the cheetah population in the state, reinforcing its commitment to wildlife conservation.