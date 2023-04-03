Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's judicial custody has been extended till April 17, a Delhi court ruled on April 3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought an extension, arguing that the investigation was at a crucial stage. The senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was presented before the Rouse Avenue court in a case involving alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of Delhi's now-defunct excise policy.

The CBI had previously opposed Sisodia's plea for bail, stating that granting bail would compromise the investigation as there was a possibility of his influence and interference. The investigation agency has also filed an application seeking an extension of Sisodia's judicial custody, stating that he had destroyed phones in order to "destroy the chat."

The Delhi liquor policy case has been a high-profile case that has implicated several individuals, including government officials and businessmen. The ED and CBI investigations have brought to light allegations of corruption and malfeasance in the issuance of liquor licenses in Delhi.

Earlier on March 31, the Special Court denied bail to Manish Sisodia, citing evidence collected so far by the CBI that not only shows the applicant's active participation in the alleged criminal conspiracy but also prima facie commission of substantive offenses under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.