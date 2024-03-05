Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and five others were acquitted by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court in connection with an alleged Maoist link case on March 5.

Following an appeal by Saibaba and others, who contested a 2017 sessions court judgement condemning them, the court rendered its decision.

After an earlier bench of the High Court had likewise cleared the crippled professor on October 14, 2022, the court again reheard Saibaba's case.

However, the Supreme Court had set aside the 2022 acquittal order and remanded the matter back to the High Court for a fresh hearing.

Saibaba who is 54-year-old, is wheelchair-bound and 99 percent disabled. He is presently lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

