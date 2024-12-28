Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh was cremated with full state honours on Saturday, December 28, at Nigambodh Ghat in Kashmere Gate, Delhi. The solemn ceremony witnessed the presence of his family, close associates, political colleagues, and top government dignitaries.



President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their tributes earlier in the day by laying wreaths near Dr. Singh’s mortal remains.



The cremation rituals were conducted at the VIP Ghat in accordance with Sikh traditions. The late leader’s mortal remains were placed on a sandalwood pyre as part of the ceremonial rites.



Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, attended the cremation to bid farewell to the veteran leader.



Earlier in the morning, Dr. Singh’s mortal remains were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters from his residence, allowing party workers and admirers to pay their final respects. Crowds also gathered outside his residence to honor the legacy of the former Prime Minister, known for his pivotal role in shaping India’s economic reforms and steady leadership.





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