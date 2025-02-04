Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, urging an urgent discussion on the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

The tragedy claimed numerous lives and left many injured, sparking nationwide concern over safety measures at large religious gatherings.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Gogoi highlighted the severe lapses in crowd management, inadequate safety measures, and VIP culture, which he believes contributed to the disaster.

He called for a transparent and independent investigation led by the central government, monitored by the Supreme Court, rather than a state-led probe.



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“The Maha Kumbh, a sacred and globally significant religious event, must not be overshadowed by mismanagement. The compensation announced so far is insufficient, and a thorough inquiry is essential to ensure accountability,” Gogoi stated.

He further emphasized the need for comprehensive safety reforms, including improved crowd control mechanisms, better infrastructure, and a robust emergency response system to prevent such tragedies in future religious events.

“Faith, unity, and spirituality define the Mahakumbh. However, we must also prioritize the safety and well-being of all devotees. The government must act decisively to prevent such incidents from recurring,” he added.

The motion seeks immediate parliamentary attention to the disaster, urging authorities to implement long-term solutions for safer religious gatherings across the country.