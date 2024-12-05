Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on December 5, moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, criticising the government for preventing Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi from visiting violence-hit Sambhal.

Gandhi, along with Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and others, was stopped by police at the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad on Wednesday while en route to assess the situation.

Gogoi called the move "undemocratic" and a violation of parliamentary principles. “By preventing Rahul Gandhi from visiting Sambhal, the government disregarded the opposition’s right to hold it accountable. The objective of his visit was to promote peace and harmony. Denying this visit undermines transparency and accountability,” Gogoi said.

Highlighting the role of the Leader of the Opposition, Gogoi added, “As a representative of the people, it is the LoP’s responsibility to raise public concerns. Blocking access to critical sites suppresses dissent and weakens democratic oversight.”

Rahul Gandhi, speaking about the incident, criticized the police action. “We are trying to go to Sambhal, but the police are refusing to allow us. As Leader of the Opposition, it is my right to visit. This denial reflects the state of 'New India,' where the Constitution and Ambedkar's vision are undermined. We will continue to fight,” he said.

The violence in Sambhal, which erupted on November 24, stemmed from an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) examination of a Mughal-era mosque. The survey followed a court petition alleging the mosque was built on a Harihar temple site. Clashes during the examination resulted in four deaths and multiple injuries among police and locals.