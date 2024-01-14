A 19-year-old man named Armaan, from Ghaziabad, was reportedly stabbed to death in the Meena Bazar area of central Delhi early Sunday morning.

The Delhi Police reported the incident occurred due to a dispute. The incident was reported to the Jama Masjid police station around 5.20 am from a hospital.

A team was dispatched to the location. Armaan, who worked as a street vendor with his father in Meena Bazar, was declared dead by doctors.

Initial investigations indicate a disagreement between Armaan and three other individuals, leading to the stabbing.

An FIR has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made to date, as the investigation continues.