The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, announced a series of key appointments on February 3., including those at the Secretary level at the Centre.

Among the notable appointments, Apurva Chandra, IAS (MH:88), Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, has been appointed as the Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, IAS (UK:88) (Retd.) takes on the role of Secretary to the Lokpal on a contract basis for a period of one year.

Niten Chandra, IAS (OR:90), Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law & Justice, has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence. The reshuffle also includes the assignment of K. Moses Chalai, IAS (MN:90), Secretary, North Eastern Council Secretariat, as Secretary, Inter State Council Secretariat, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The committee also appointed Reeta Vasishta as Member Secretary of the 22nd Law Commission of India, effective immediately, subject to the outcome of certain pending legal matters.

The ACC has approved the in-situ upgradation of several officers to the level of Special Secretary, bringing experienced individuals to the forefront of key departments.