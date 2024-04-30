The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized 173 kg of contraband drugs from an Indian fishing boat and arrested two people off the Gujarat coast.

"In the joint operation spanning over two days, an Indian fishing boat carrying two perpetrators and 173 kilograms of narcotics onboard was apprehended in the Arabian Sea," the ICG said in a statement.

The ICG deployed its ships and aircraft across the Arabian Sea to detect the boat, based on information from ATS Gujarat.

The boat was intercepted on April 28 and 173 kg of drugs and two crew members were arrested. Further investigation is on, the statement said.

"This operation marks the twelfth apprehension by the ICG over the last three years, serving as a testament to the coordination and success of joint efforts between the ICG and ATS Gujarat in combating drug trafficking via sea routes," the ICG stated.

The ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested 14 Pakistani nationals off the Gujarat coast and seized around 86 kgs of drugs worth Rs 62 crore from their possession on Sunday.

The Pakistani nationals, in an attempt to evade arrest during the operation, tried to run their boat over the ATS officials, who opened fire in retaliation. Following this, they were arrested.