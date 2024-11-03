Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled sweeping promises for Jharkhand during the BJP's manifesto release in Ranchi on Sunday, with a key focus on implementing the Uniform Civil Code while excluding tribal communities from its purview.

"Hemant Babu, a Uniform Civil Code will certainly be implemented in Jharkhand, but the identity and heritage of the tribal communities will be fully preserved," Shah declared at the event.

The manifesto outlines 25 resolutions marking the state's 25th formation year. A major highlight includes the pledge to remove Bangladeshi infiltrators and return occupied lands to tribal communities. Taking aim at current Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shah stated, "You have failed to provide security to the women of Jharkhand."

Women voters received particular attention, with Shah announcing a monthly payment scheme: "Under the 'Gogo Didi scheme', women will be given Rs 2,100 every month." The party also promised subsidized LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with free cylinders during Diwali and Rakshabandhan.

Employment generation emerged as another key focus, with commitments to create:

- 287,000 government jobs

- 500,000 self-employment opportunities

- Monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 for youth for two years

The manifesto targets housing needs through a pledge to provide 21 lakh families with concrete homes including tap water connections. Shah took a stern stance against corruption, particularly regarding examination paper leaks, promising strong action against perpetrators.

The two-phase assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.